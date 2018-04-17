Hot contests promised on final day of Oz Grom Cup

Culburra grom Beau Buckpitt (pictured) Lennox Chell (Avoca, NSW), Josh Grange (Burleigh Heads, Qld) and Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi, NSW) all engaged in the most exciting heat of the event so far when they all battled it out against each other in the 16 Boys quarter finals.

Culburra grom Beau Buckpitt (pictured) Lennox Chell (Avoca, NSW), Josh Grange (Burleigh Heads, Qld) and Grayson Hinrichs (Bondi, NSW) all engaged in the most exciting heat of the event so far when they all battled it out against each other in the 16 Boys quarter finals. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

IT'S down to the best of the best when the semi finals and finals of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup is held in Coffs Harbour today.

To get to today's vital stages, there was an action-packed day of surfing as some of Australia's - and the world's - most promising grommets went toe-to-toe in pumping three-foot waves at Macauley's Beach.

Having a solid surfing bloodline courtesy of her big wave surfing and shaping father Dylan, Summa Longbottom from Kirra posted the first and only perfect score of the event so far in the 16 Girls.

Longbottom executed a multitude of critical turns to notch up the score and leave her closest rival, Sawtell's Heilala Phillips, chasing a near perfect 9.55 wave score to take away her lead.

Longbottom will meet Queensland pair Ellia Smith (Coolum Beach) and Jazmin Kama (Elanora) in today's semi-finals.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member Carly Shanahan put on an equally exciting show in the 16 Girls, posting a near-perfect 9.00 ride as well as a 7.17 to amass a 16.17 two-wave heat total.

Shanahan showed her competency in the punchy beachbreak nailing an array of turns to notch up the aforementioned score and earn a position in the semi-finals.

With tricky lefts and rights breaking on opposing ends of the competition area, all four surfers covered the area as they attempted to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Over the duration of the 20-minute affair, all four surfers traded off a series of decent scores in the seven-point range, until Chell managed to sneak away and post an excellent 8.00 scoring wave for a series of impressive frontside turns and jump from fourth to first.

As a result, Buckpitt was pushed to second while Hinrichs and Grange took out third and fourth respectively. Both Chell and Buckpitt will make their next appearance in the semi-finals.

Issak Brown (Lake Munmorah, NSW), Harley Walters (Angourie, NSW), Mateus Bersot (Maroubra, NSW), Manning Gregory (Merewether, NSW), Willis Droomer (Jan Juc, Vic) and Dane Henry (Fingal Head, NSW) all put on impressive performances to earn themselves a progressing position in the 12-and-Under Boys.

All surfers will duke it out in today's semi-finals.