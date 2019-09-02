Hospital works ensure health care for the future

Ahoy Traffic Control operations manager Desmond Ahoy, Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

NOT only is the multi million dollar hospital redevelopment ensuring optimum health care into the future, it's creating important opportunities for two Aboriginal companies.

Work on the $194 million Coffs Harbour Hospital revelopment is currently on track to deliver new and expanded health facilities, including a four story clinical services building with a larger emergency department and more theatres.

Awarded the tender for main works, CPB contractors Pty Ltd have drawn on their proven track record in Aboriginal engagement and participation by sourcing and using Aboriginal owned and operated businesses to create local employment opportunities.

JNC Group and Ahoy Traffic Control began an official working relationship with CPB Constructions last month and have since commenced work on the Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion project.

"This partnership of companies will be making history as it is will be the first time in the north coast Aboriginal owned and operated construction companies have formed a group to achieve a solid working partnership," Ahoy Traffic Control operations manager, Desmond Ahoy said.

"All organisations have the same goal, to provide local job opportunities and social inclusion for Aboriginal people and other socially disadvantaged groups.

Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh inspected progress of the building which is expected to be completed in late 2021.

"This significant $194 million redevelopment of Coffs Harbour Hospital will deliver state-of-the-art health facilities to ensure the growing Mid North Coast communities continue to receive the very best health care well into the future," Mr Hazzard said.

Construction of the new Clinical Services building is scheduled to be completed in late 2020, followed by the refurbishment of some existing areas by late 2021.

Work will include:

- A larger emergency department,

- Enhancements to existing surgical and operating theatres,

- Additional new operating theatres,

- A new short stay surgical unit,

- An expansion of ambulatory care and community health services,

- Increased capacity for chemotherapy and renal dialysis,

- Research and education facilities.