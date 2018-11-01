Hospital team tickled pink

HELEN Mears is a valuable asset to the local hospital and works tirelessly helping patients and staff in the gift and coffee shops.

In recognition of her hard work as Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies president and her hospital shifts, Helen earned the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW's top honour - life membership.

More than 300 people representing 193 hospital auxiliaries were present for the announcement at the UHA's 85th state conference, including a large contingent of hospital volunteers from the Mid North Coast.

"Helen has been a member of the UHA for 37 years, a remarkable 27 of which have been served as branch president," UHA's north eastern zone representative Dee Hunter from Nambucca said.

"Helen works tirelessly at the hospital, taking on two regular shifts a week and numerous fill-ins in the gift and coffee shops.

She was instrumental in setting up the coffee and gift shops, hospital trolley and flower ladies in the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

"Her cheerful face is often seen at the hospital every day and her hard work is very much appreciated by staff, management, visitors and patients alike," Ms Hunter said.

The state conference also recognised the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies for their remarkable fundraising efforts and won the prestigious Honour Bell for raising the most money by a country auxiliary.

Volunteers efforts has resulted in more than $260,000 in medical equipment and patient comfort items being donated in the past year.

"We've known for a long, long time that our Pink Auxiliary volunteers are awesome, so it's great to see them being recognised for their hard work and dedication at the UHA's most important event of the year - their State Conference," Coffs Harbour Health Campus General Manager Dr Theresa Beswick said.

"We can't begin to thank Helen and her team enough for all they do for our patients and our staff. They are remarkable human beings, who have the kindest of hearts and an unwavering determination to make a difference in the lives of others.