Hospital patients won't miss out on Christmas cheer

NUM Paul Glover and Matthew Pearce gratefully accept hampers for their patients from Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak Treasurer Peter Leonard, International Director Margaret Miller, Director Community Projects Liz Donnan and President Elect Elaine Norman. Contributed

THE hardworking Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak has delivered much-appreciated Christmas hampers to the Mental Health Unit at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The generous donation means every patient who will be in hospital on Christmas Day will receive a very practical gift of Christmas goodies, and, according to the club's Community Director Liz Donnan, they also will know their local community is thinking of them.

"The hamper idea started last year, and Mental Health staff and clients were so appreciative, we decided to do it again this year,” Ms Donnan said.

"We want people with mental health issues to know that we care and that they are an important part of our community.”

Rotary has focused on and supported mental health initiatives through Rotary Health since 1987.

"The Coffs Harbour Daybreak club wants to do its bit as well,” Ms Donnan said.

"We are strong supporters of the local Health Campus and the range of services it provides to support the local community.

"We are doing our part as well with the 'Lift the Lid' on mental health awareness through Rotary Australia's Hat Day every November.

"The club has had a number of guest speakers talk about mental health issues, how they touch all families at some time, which is why we have undertaken to continue to talk about and support mental health initiatives in our community.

"It was an honour to be involved in this project and to be so warmly welcomed by the hospital, its staff and clients,” Ms Donnan said.

Mental Health Nursing Unit Manager Paul Glover said he was thrilled with the Rotary club's ongoing support.

"Mental Health doesn't get a lot of attention, often associated with the stigma having a mental illness carries. We need to reduce the stigma around mental illness and break the silence around mental health problems,” Mr Glover said.

"Mental illness affects one in every five Australians each year. We need to get the conversation going on mental health. It's great to see the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak is doing exactly that.”