Horses with courage and riders with guts

Modena riding her grey part Arab Kalarney, Sharon on her anglo Arab Misse and Chris on his part Arab mare Ally. Contributed

IF you've ever been on a horse trail ride and hopped off with wobbly legs, think about how four riders from the Coffs Coast will feel after riding 160km in 24 hours.

Sharon Foster, Chris Schofield, their 14-year-old daughter Modena from Bellingen and Malcolm Matters from Upper Corindi will ride their trusted horses the same distance as from Moonee Beach to Woodburn.

The Tom Quilty Gold Cup is Australia's most prestigious endurance ride and on Friday, more than 300 horses and their riders will take to the pitch-dark tracks on the Sunshine Coast.

Riders are required to return to ride base for vetting every 30 to 40 kilometres to make sure their horses are healthy and ready to head off for the next leg.

Sharon Foster started endurance riding 30 years ago, has completed two Tom Quiltys, and is hoping for her third this weekend.

"Our daughter Modena started endurance at seven and my husband just got dragged along to the rides and then a few years ago he started riding too," Sharon said.

This year will be Modena and Chris's first attempt at the prestigious event.

"Endurance is an amazing sport. What I love most about it is the bond and connection you develop with your horse, the varied terrain we ride through, the friends you make and of course the adrenalin rush.

"Preparing our horses for a 160km is a gradual process over years and more intense preparing is required in the last six months."

Sharon said it was an unbelievable feeling of achievement once the ride was completed.

"Horses are the real heroes in this sport, we are just the trusted passengers."

Matthew Sample, the owner of Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Complex, which will host the Tom Quilty Gold Cup said riders have the utmost respect and admiration for their horses.

"There is great prestige associated with completing the ride, hence the tagline: To complete is to win," Matthew said.