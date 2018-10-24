Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

Two men have been charged after colts were allegedly castrated without pain relief.

A SUNSHINE Coast hinterland stable hand is facing charges of animal cruelty after he and another man were allegedly involved in castrating two thoroughbred colts without pain relief.

The Queensland Racing Crime Squad charged the racing industry participants following a joint investigation with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, Integrity Investigations Team and Principal Veterinarian.

A 72-year-old Kenilworth licensed thoroughbred stable hand and a 69-year-old Rockhampton licensed thoroughbred trainer were charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of use of a prohibited thing.

The men will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 14 and their licences have been suspended.

The Kenilworth man is also facing charges of possess dangerous drugs and possess prohibited thing, which will be mentioned in Nambour Magistrates Court on December 3.

A 27-year-old female licensed thoroughbred trainer, also from Kenilworth, has been charged with possessing a prohibited thing at a certain place and will appear in Nambour Magistrates Court on December 3.

Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said these various charges were the result of immediate investigations into serious allegations of alleged animal cruelty by the Commission.

"Animal welfare is of the utmost importance and participants must put the welfare of their racing animals before all else.

"While most racing participants do care very well for their animals, it the first priority of the Commission to ensure all racing participants treat their animals with the utmost of respect and care at all times."