CHOPPER RESCUE: The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter winched a woman who had fallen from a horse in Guy Fawkes National Park and flew her to Coffs Harbour Hospital. Matthew Deans

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after falling from a horse.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to recover the fallen rider from remote bushland in the Guy Fawkes National Park.

A NSW Ambulance paramedic was winched to the remote area to treat and recover the rider.

The extent of the horse rider's injuries are unknown.

She was winched aboard the rescue chopper and flown to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for further treatment and observation.