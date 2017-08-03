Horse owners urged to focus on biosecurity

Under the new Biosecurity Act, which commenced in July, all stock owners have a responsibility to help protect NSW from biosecurity risks.

WITH the recent Hendra diagnosis on the North Coast, horse owners are being urged to focus on biosecurity hazards to ensure their equine friends are kept healthy and safe, and that they don't pose a risk to other horse owners.

That's the message from North Coast Local Land Services District Veterinarian, Sarah Bolton, particularly for horse owners on small acreages.

"Keeping informed about common diseases such as Hendra virus, Tetanus and Strangles as well as other well-known risks to horse health including worms and toxic weeds such as Crofton Weed and Green Cestrum will help keep you and your horses safe,” Dr Bolton said.

"Being mindful of biosecurity will also reduce the possibility of a problem spreading to a neighbouring paddock or to horses belonging to friends and others further afield at the next campdraft or pony club event.”

Under the new Biosecurity Act all stock owners have a responsibility to help protect NSW from biosecurity risks to the best of their ability.

Dr Bolton also advises horse owners to be aware of their legal requirements regarding Property Identification Codes (PIC) and Travelling Stock Statements.

"Without a PIC, horses and other stock are not legally allowed to take part in shows, exhibitions or other events and a PIC is also required when a horse is bought, sold or agisted.

"If there is a disease outbreak, a PIC is a crucial biosecurity tool as PIC records contain vital details that can help trace horse movements, contain disease spread, and inform warnings and alerts to other horse owners.”

Owners of small acreages can apply for a PIC from any Local Land Services office or online.

Horse owners will also need a Transported Stock Statement in NSW if they move a horse in a vehicle from its home location to a different property.

The TSS records stock details, ownership, the name of the carrier and the destination, and can be used to help trace stolen stock and to trace disease outbreaks.

Horse owners in northern NSW also need to be aware of their responsibilities for the management of Cattle Tick.

Horses coming from the Cattle Tick Infected Zone in Queensland, WA and NT must be inspected and treated before entering NSW.

"A disease like Hendra virus that can spread from animals to humans is a prime example of a potentially deadly health risk that can be prevented through biosecurity measures such as vaccination and good hygiene,” added Dr Bolton.

Basic hygiene practices like cleaning gear and washing vehicles can reduce biosecurity risks.