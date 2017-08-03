21°
News

Horse owners urged to focus on biosecurity

3rd Aug 2017 4:00 AM
Under the new Biosecurity Act, which commenced in July, all stock owners have a responsibility to help protect NSW from biosecurity risks.
Under the new Biosecurity Act, which commenced in July, all stock owners have a responsibility to help protect NSW from biosecurity risks. Claudia Baxter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH the recent Hendra diagnosis on the North Coast, horse owners are being urged to focus on biosecurity hazards to ensure their equine friends are kept healthy and safe, and that they don't pose a risk to other horse owners.

That's the message from North Coast Local Land Services District Veterinarian, Sarah Bolton, particularly for horse owners on small acreages.

"Keeping informed about common diseases such as Hendra virus, Tetanus and Strangles as well as other well-known risks to horse health including worms and toxic weeds such as Crofton Weed and Green Cestrum will help keep you and your horses safe,” Dr Bolton said.

"Being mindful of biosecurity will also reduce the possibility of a problem spreading to a neighbouring paddock or to horses belonging to friends and others further afield at the next campdraft or pony club event.”

Under the new Biosecurity Act all stock owners have a responsibility to help protect NSW from biosecurity risks to the best of their ability.

Dr Bolton also advises horse owners to be aware of their legal requirements regarding Property Identification Codes (PIC) and Travelling Stock Statements.

"Without a PIC, horses and other stock are not legally allowed to take part in shows, exhibitions or other events and a PIC is also required when a horse is bought, sold or agisted.

"If there is a disease outbreak, a PIC is a crucial biosecurity tool as PIC records contain vital details that can help trace horse movements, contain disease spread, and inform warnings and alerts to other horse owners.”

Owners of small acreages can apply for a PIC from any Local Land Services office or online.

Horse owners will also need a Transported Stock Statement in NSW if they move a horse in a vehicle from its home location to a different property.

The TSS records stock details, ownership, the name of the carrier and the destination, and can be used to help trace stolen stock and to trace disease outbreaks.

Horse owners in northern NSW also need to be aware of their responsibilities for the management of Cattle Tick.

Horses coming from the Cattle Tick Infected Zone in Queensland, WA and NT must be inspected and treated before entering NSW.

"A disease like Hendra virus that can spread from animals to humans is a prime example of a potentially deadly health risk that can be prevented through biosecurity measures such as vaccination and good hygiene,” added Dr Bolton.

Basic hygiene practices like cleaning gear and washing vehicles can reduce biosecurity risks.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Berry export to world's biggest market enters political fray

Berry export to world's biggest market enters political fray

THE world's largest population wants a cut of our blueberry supply but restrictions are cutting off an export deal worth millions of dollars.

Schindler can finally mark national title off his bucket list

Sawtell surfer Scott Schindler is chaired in triumph after claiming a national title at the Australian Surf Festival held at Duranbah Beach.

Sawtell surfer finally has Aussie title after years of trying to win

Need for speed: Coffs Coast wired into new mobile network

Telstra today launched its 4GX network through the Sapphire Beach mobile phone tower. Pictured are Telstra Area General Manager Michael Marom, Telstra Technical Specialist Clint Dixon and Anthony Jephcott owner of Telstra Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast benefits from roll-out of new age 4GX network

Labour of love for mums and bubs

Two day old Casey Smee is showered with knitted goodies as mum Lisa looks on with Acting Midwifery Educator Joanne Cooper and Red Cross ladies Maureen Hammond, Norma Romeril and Jean Vickery.

Women working hard to bring comfort to sick and premature babies.

Local Partners

Australian tennis great Merv Rose farewelled

AUSTRALIAN tennis great Mervyn Gordon Rose, 87, was laid to rest in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

LIFE RIDE: Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has urged people to check their organ donation registration.

If you are already an organ donor you might want to re-check

Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

Time is running out to register for Sunday's Cycle Challenge.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 2 $699,000

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

A Big Character High Set Home

4 Cahill Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $439,000

This home was four bedrooms and has now been opened up to a huge open plan living. It could be put back to four bedrooms in the future quite easily. There is an...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

The Potential is Real

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $399,000 ...

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, this property is only a 5minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now