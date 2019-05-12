Horse fall leaves elderly man in critical condition

LIFELIGHT: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.

LIFELIGHT: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.

AN UNFORTUNATE fall from a horse has landed a man in his seventies in hospital with critical injuries.

Reports say the elderly man fell off a horse in the Sunshine Coast hinterland and suffered serious head injuries about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he received further treatment.

HORSE FALL: A man in his seventies was airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter yesterday afternoon after he fell from a horse.

The Sunshine Coast aeromedical crew was also tasked on Saturday morning to an injured Mt Cooroora hiker, who was unable to finish her hike to the summit after she fell four metres.

She suffered injuries to her upper body.

The rescue crew winched her out and flew her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya.