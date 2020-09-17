Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
News

HORROR SMASH: Three teens seriously injured

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE teenagers have been seriously injured after what is thought to be a high-speed rollover near Nana Glen.

Two young women and a young man were cut from a mangled Volvo SUV after a serious crash around 9.30pm last night on Eastbank Road.

 

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.

 

After emergency services worked for more than an hour and a half to free the three teens from the car, the 18-year-old driver was treated for crush injuries and flown by helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

His 16-year-old passenger was also treated for crush-related injuries before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

 

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.

 

The 17-year-old passenger was transported by Ambulance to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with serious leg injuries.

It is believed the driver of the Volvo sedan failed to negotiate a bend, left the roadway and struck a tree, trapping himself and his two female passengers.

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Evan Clark said it was a particularly challenging crash scene and the victims were "significantly trapped" inside the car.

"(The car) left the road, overturned and struck a tree," he said.

"It caused significant challenges as well as being in a very remote area, (which was) heavily wooded, it was quite a confronting scene for paramedics and initial rescuers."

Mr Clark said the young victims sustained a variety of serious injuries including serious limb fractures and head injuries.

 

The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.
The scene of a horror crash on Eastbank Road Nana Glen. Two women and one man were cut from a SUV following a high speed rollover. Photo: Frank Redward.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Police are investigating whether speed may have been a factor.

crash nana glen
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The plan to get you dining outdoors in the summer sun

        Premium Content The plan to get you dining outdoors in the summer sun

        News Hospitality big names such as Justin Hemmes and Neil Perry are being enlisted to help ensure we can enjoy the coming summer sun in a COVID-safe way.

        ‘THANK YOU’: Praise for our nurses on the COVID frontline

        Premium Content ‘THANK YOU’: Praise for our nurses on the COVID frontline

        News Local nurses recognised for continuously putting “residents’ needs first.”

        Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

        Premium Content Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

        Environment He’s brushed off claims of a conflict of interest between his links to the...

        Five generations of Coffs clan gather

        Premium Content Five generations of Coffs clan gather

        Community Five generations all together for a family catch up - that doesn’t happen every...