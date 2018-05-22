Horror as skydivers die after mid-air collision

Two skydivers were killed as a result of a horrific mid-air collision.

TWO skydivers were killed as a result of a horrific mid-air collision after free falling from a plane at an altitude of 1,600 metres.

Disturbing video shows how the pair's head-on smash in the sky above the Tatarstan region of Russia.

The force of their impact led to both losing consciousness in the air, it was reported. At the moment of impact, one of the skydivers had just opened his parachute, and the other was in the process of doing so.

After their collision, both men's parachutes brought them down to the ground.

One of the skydivers died at the landing site, the other in hospital several hours later.

The pair were named as Rushan Sibgatullin, 34, and Oleg Schelkanov, 48.

They were in a team of seven jumping in the region's Menzelinsky district.

Both were experienced skydivers who had each completed more than 600 jumps.

Skydivers can reach speeds of 190km/h while freefalling, making mid-air collisions especially dangerous.