Cox Plate Race Day at Moonee Valley. 26/10/2019. David Hayes and son Ben Hayes. . Pic: Micheal Klein
Horses

Horror road crash claims four prized horses

by Leo Schlink
21st Apr 2020 1:44 PM
FOUR former racehorses bound for careers as broodmares have been killed in a road accident near Euroa.

Three of the horses - regally-bred Aladaala, Hafaawa and Maktabba - were trained at Lindsay Park by David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig.

The trio was raced by Shadwell Park, which is owned by one of the world's most successful and prolific racing figures Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

 

All three fillies had been recently retired.

David Hayes described the accident as "absolutely horrendous."

"The three fillies from Lindsay Park were heading to Yarraman Park Stud (in the Hunter Valley) to get ready to start their breeding careers," Hayes said.

"The driver (from Platinum Horse Transport) picked up the horses about 8pm and the accident happened about 20 minutes later.

"Our staff rushed down there but there was nothing that could be done to save the injured horses.

"The driver is OK but badly shaken."

Hafaawa ridden by Beau Mertens won the E-Cycle Solutions Maiden Plate at Sportsbet-Ballarat Synthetic Racecourse on August 02, 2019. Picture: Pat Scala/Racing Photos via Getty Images
Platinum Horse Transport is highly regarded within racing circles and was used by Chris Waller to float Winx throughout her career.

There were five horses on the float before it is believed to have flipped on a straight stretch of road. One survived.

Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai's deputy ruler of Dubai, is a massive investor on the global racing stage.

He has won most of the world's biggest races, including the Melbourne Cup twice with At Talaq (1986) and Jeune (1994).

