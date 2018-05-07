Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a crash on the Summerland Way near Casino.
News

HORROR CRASH: 4 motorbikes, car involved in crash

Alison Paterson
by
7th May 2018 9:48 AM

UPDATE 10.15am: LIVE Traffic NSW have advised motorists to avoid Summerland Way due to a crash between motorcycles and a car this morning.

The website suggested drivers divert and use the Pacific or Bruxner Highways and allow for additional travel time.

Police, ambulance and local council are on scene.

More to come.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a crash involving at least four motorcycles and a motor vehicle on Summerland Way this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they have four road units and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter on their way to the scene.

"The crash happened around 15 to 20km out of Casino on Summerland Way towards Grafton." He said.

"We were called about 9.25am to an incident involving a vehicle and a number of motorbikes."

The spokesman said one motorcyclist has been seriously injured while another is conscious with a possible leg or hip fracture.

More to come.

crash editors picks summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

