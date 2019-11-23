Horrific recordings of rapist revealed

Mugahed Adam Eldouma told police he was the victim’s carer.

A PERTH man has been found guilty of raping a 76-year-old woman while his son was getting his leg amputated in surgery related to cancer treatment.

Mugahed Adam Eldouma, 39, got into the victim's Armadale house on a June afternoon last year through a window, leaving behind fingerprints, then snatched her mobile phone before punching and sexually assaulting her.

Eldouma, who initially claimed he was the victim's carer and she was "like my mum", was convicted of four offences by a West Australian District Court jury on Friday after they deliberated for less than one hour.

He kept his head down as the verdicts were delivered but otherwise showed no emotion.

On Friday, the court heard the victim's screaming through the airing of an emergency call from the attack.

According to reporting by Channel 7, Eldouma told his victim "I haven't been with a woman for a while".

The woman screamed, "I could die from this, what would you do then?" And the rapist responded, "I would bury you."

Eldouma was found by police in the backyard of the home 14 minutes after the attack.

In another phone call played in court, the rapist told his wife and mother of his children he didn't rape the disability pensioner.

"Adam did you do it," his wife asked. He replied: "I swear to God no."

During the horrific attack the man's son was in hospital having his having his leg amputated.

"What the f*** were you doing there when your son was getting his leg chopped off?" Eldouma's wife shouted at him in one taped conversation.

Psychological and pre-sentence reports were ordered ahead of a sentencing hearing on January 30.

Eldouma was remanded in custody until his sentencing and faces a mandatory 15 years in prison.

The victim has since died.