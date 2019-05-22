Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was left in agony.
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was left in agony.
Sport

Horrific moment lifter’s leg shatters

by John Hutchinson
22nd May 2019 9:15 AM

This is the horror moment a weightlifter's leg snapped in three places during a competition in Russia.

Yaroslav Radoshkevich struggled with the 250kg weight, failing on his first two attempts.

But it was on the third attempt when things went seriously wrong, The Sun reports.

His right leg completely buckled from under him and snapped in sickening fashion.

The 20-year-old Russian was reported by RT to have entered into the competition with a "slight ankle injury".

 

Yaroslav Radoshkevich's career may now be over.
Yaroslav Radoshkevich's career may now be over.

This proved to be his undoing, with drastic consequences.

Assistants at the apparatus were left sickened, while fans shrieked in horror.

Radoshkevich suffered a double closed fracture of his shinbone and a fractured ankle.

It is believed he will need six months recovery from the horror injuries - but he thinks his short-lived career is over.

 

Yaroslav Radoshkevich was being filmed as his leg snapped.
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was being filmed as his leg snapped.

He was said to have undergone "rigorous preparation" for the event in Khabarovsk.

Russia Today reported him as saying: "I can hardly return to this sport following such an injury.

"I had achieved a lot but I will have quit my hopes and ambitions as rehabilitation will approximately take six months."

 

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk

More Stories

competition horrific leg weightlifter

Top Stories

    Coffs woman outs herself as 'stupid' croc bikini babe

    premium_icon Coffs woman outs herself as 'stupid' croc bikini babe

    Offbeat THE Bikini clad tourist caught swimming at notorious croc haunt Cahills Crossing has been revealed as 25-year-old Lauren French from Coffs Harbour.

    Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    premium_icon Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    News Bellingen man also found carrying loaded rifle inside car.

    Orange not a good look for Woolgoolga Lake

    premium_icon Orange not a good look for Woolgoolga Lake

    News A roof cleaning job has gone horribly wrong in Woolgoolga.

    Elderly woman hospitalised after being hit by car

    premium_icon Elderly woman hospitalised after being hit by car

    News Westpac chopper tasked to transport injured woman, 75, to hospital.