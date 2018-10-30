Horrific injuries and the man who would not stop driving

CRASH SCENE: Rescue workers give Brenden Zane Doherty his second chance to live. Then a court gave him a second chance to life free.

CRASH SCENE: Rescue workers give Brenden Zane Doherty his second chance to live. Then a court gave him a second chance to life free. File

A SEVERELY traumatised and permanently injured Monkland man was given his last warning yesterday, as a Gympie magistrate held off from sentencing him to actual jail time.

And there were plenty of grounds for compassion, despite the serious driving offences the man admitted to.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Brendan Zane Doherty, 27, he needed to abide by his probation conditions or face fines totalling more $13,000, with the alternative being a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 100 days.

Mr Callaghan said the sentence would not involve any parole or other jail in the community provisions, but would mean "actual time in a correctional facility."

This was the mandatory minimum imposed by legislation for Doherty's failure to stop his vehicle when required by police.

But Mr Callaghan said some District Court decisions had indicated that mandatory jail provisions might give courts access to some other fine alternatives, including community service and probation.

Doherty presented a difficult case, as even the police prosecutor cautiously outlined mitigating circumstances.

Doherty pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified for unpaid fines and received a mandatory minimum two-year licence disqualification.

But he also pleaded guilty to two other May 5 charges with much more serious mandatory minimums.

He admitted failing to stop his vehicle when required by police on two occasions on May 5, after he was picked up by two separate police patrols.

Police told the court Doherty had not tried to speed away from police and had not engaged in dangerous driving to escape.

He had simply not stopped, the sergeant said.

Doherty's solicitor told the court Doherty suffered severe depression and post traumatic stress disorder after a near-fatal crash which caused him extreme injuries.

In the December 2016 crash, Doherty's car ran off the road and ripped out a metal picket, which speared through the floor of the car and literally skewered the young man, impaling his left upper thigh, left buttock, abdominal cavity and chest.

The picket had narrowly missed Doherty's heart, the court was told.

The court was told the PTSD left Doherty with a kind of one-track mind, which would prompt him to persevere with any goal.

His goal on May 5 was to go fishing and he decided he was not going to let the police or anyone else stop him.

Mr Callaghan warned him not to let his one-track mind get him into any further trouble.

"Cars don't seem to be kind to you," Mr Callaghan said.

"You are disqualified for two years and if you do not obey that order you will go to jail," he said.