Horrific cyclist crash prompts police plea

Jasmine Minhas
15th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
FOLLOWING this morning's horrific crash between a ute and a group of cyclists, police are urgently reminding the public that while the streets may be quieter due to the Covid-19 situation, care still needs to be taken when driving.

"We just ask anyone using the roads, on any vehicle whether it be a car or pushbike, to take care," Coffs-Clarence Acting Inspector Nick Wiles told the media outside Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Just before 6.45am this morning, a group of cyclists were travelling northbound along Central Bucca Rd when two male riders aged in their 40s were struck by a ute travelling southbound.

Insp Wiles said it appeared the ute hit the cyclists when it was turning into a driveway.

They both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

According to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, one of the riders was in a critical condition and was placed into an induced coma before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Insp Wiles said he understood a number of Coffs-Clarence police officers knew the cyclists.

He said the driver of the ute, aged in his 60s, was the sole occupant and was taken Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory testing. He was not injured.

Detectives from the Crash Investigation Unit in Ballina were called to the scene to undertake an investigation.

coffs clarence police covid-19 cyclist crash cyclist hit by car cyclists
Coffs Coast Advocate

