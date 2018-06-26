Menu
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Food & Entertainment

‘Horrific’ airport breakfast slammed

by Joe Banfield
26th Jun 2018 8:02 AM

SOCIAL media users were appalled after a British holiday-maker shared a snap of his "horrific" airport breakfast today.

Reddit user M1BG posted a picture of his £5.70 ($A10.20) "eggs on toast" from fast-food outlet Friska at Luton Airport in England.

But instead of a healthy brekkie, the bloke was greeted by three watery eggs and two triangles of warm soggy bread thrown into a cardboard box.

The poster wrote: "Tbh I was hoping a little more effort would have gone into my £5.70 eggs on toast breakfast from Friska at Luton Airport."

The injustice did not escape fellow Redditors, one of which under the username pvmnt, aptly described the so-called breakfast as "eggs near toast".

Even that was too much for one user, who claimed the word 'toast' glorified what was actually nothing more than "dried bread".

But what most people were concerned at was the exorbitant price of airport food in general.

One person sympathetically claimed he'd pay £5.70 "to not eat that food".

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

