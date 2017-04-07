'Hopping in' to stop endangered frog from croaking

STOCKING UP: Peter Johnson is planning on captive breeding the endangered southern barred frog to replenish the wild population.

A HUMBLE project might prove the difference between life and death for the population of an endangered native frog.

Peter Johnson has a small collection of the southern barred frog, otherwise known as the stuttering frog, he hopes to breed in his Boambee set up.

"They are disappearing south of Sydney,” he said.

Peter said it was "a bit of a mystery” as to why the species was disappearing but pointed out the chytrid fungus was a prime suspect.

The fungus causes a disease called chytridiomycosis that affects amphibians worldwide.

The disease has been associated with mass deaths of frogs since the 1990s.

A stuttering frog, otherwise known as a southern barred frog. Keagan Elder

Peter wants to be able to breed the stuttering frog to help ensure the future of the species.

He plans to release them in Nowra.

Peter will have to wait until September to see if his collection will breed in captivity.

He is confident they will however, armed with years of experience and having previously bred the endangered green and golden bell frog.