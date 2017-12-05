Menu
Hopes shopfront changes will add to village feel

EASY ACCESS: Changes to footpath regulations have been introduced in all Bellingen Shire town centres.
Greg White
by

A PLANNING change made by the NSW Government should speed up the approval of applications required for structures placed on public footpaths.

Bellingen Shire Council has now changed planning controls applied to A-frame signs, goods on display and café furniture to encourage businesses to use the footpath outside their shopfront where space allows.

As part of the simplified application process, the council has committed to quicker approval turnaround times and waived all application fees for a period ending on May 24 next year.

Deputy general manager Matt Fanning has urged businesses to get their applications in quickly.

"Bellingen Council adopted a new policy which provides a set of simple requirements for businesses trading on the footpath,” he said.

"The new policy aims to encourage footpath activities which add to the liveliness and character of our town centres while providing enough footpath space for people to move through safely and comfortably.

"A key focus of the policy is to make sure an unobstructed corridor of at least 1.8 metres wide is provided to allow for pedestrians to access shops and services.

"Consistently keeping a movement corridor clear of structures benefits all pedestrians and customers, especially people with a disability, parents with prams and older people.

"We have a target approval time frame of 14 business days from an application being lodged, except for applications on Waterfall Way which also require consent from the Roads and Maritime Services.

"Once issued a footpath activity approval will last for two years before requiring renewal.”

