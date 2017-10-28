Hopes high for local winner among crack North Coast Open field

FORMIDABLE PAIR: Shane Cutmore and Dan Swain are among the favourites to win this weekend's North Coast Open.

Brad Greenshields

WITH 10 players in the field for this weekend's North Coast Open playing off a handicap lower than scratch, the standard of play for this year's event is sure to be high.

The climax to Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Festival of Golf, a strong field of 42 has assembled for the tournament.

While there's some out of town challengers vying for the coveted trophy, club professional Matt Allan believes a home town victory is on the cards.

"You're never sure but I think with the way the course plays with a bit of wind, you do need that local knowledge and that consistency of playing here,”

"There are some subtle idiosyncracies with this course that can really catch you out, there's a lot of sleeper holes. Holes that look like they're nothing but if it's blowing in a certain direction they can play real tough.”

Local guns Jack Pountney, Jason Barby and former winner Shane Cutmore are among the favourites but Allan, renowned for his ability to be a 'Kiss of Death' with his predictions and punting believes another Coffs Harbour member is one to look out for.

"I think Dan Swain is a snaeky golfer. He's nearly off +2 but he's got a bit of a lower ball flight, he's got a good short game,” Allan said.

"He's also teeing off in the morning when the winds are usually little bit lighter so 'sneaky Swain'.”

This weekend will see two other big events being played on the 27 hole layout.

There's the Ladies Classic and the Coffs Plate for the men playing with a higher handicap.

Allan said the Ladies Classic should be a race in two for the winning prize.

"It will be between Trish Nance and Alex Brett who is a former winner and the lowest handicapper in the field so it would be hard to go past those two,” he said.

The tournaments tee-off today and finish tomorrow afternoon.