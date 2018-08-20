Hopes hang on dust settling rain for NNSW

THE north-west New England need it more than the coast, but with water restrictions coming into effect in Bellingen, there's good news today ... rain is on the way.

Weather forecasters are predicting a 90% chance of 10-20mm of rain on Friday on the Coffs Coast, followed by a 90% chance of 20-40mm on Saturday with showers clearing on Sunday.

The best news is the system will be well poised to bring rain to drought-affected northern New South Wales communities.

North Coast Storm Chasers is predicting some rain by the end of the week. Antonio Parancin

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said he had been hoping for rain and "it looks like our prayers may be answered".

"Widespread rainfall totals possible from Friday to Monday, generally 20-50mm with some locations possibly exceeding this," he said.

Falls of up to 10mm are expected in CQ over the next eight days. Storm Cast

Looking at updated weather models, Mr Parancin said light areas of rain would begin to form on Friday as a trough, with a low starting to develop over inland central Queensland and NSW.

"We can see that on Saturday we see the low and trough amplify also dragging in moister air from the Coral Sea which in return advances rainfall all the way from places in central southern Queensland and NSW all the way to the coastline including north-east NSW and south-east Queensland.

"Isolated heavy falls possible, also some thunderstorms may develop in the mix."

Heavier rainfall will move further east on Sunday, affecting a "large portion" of coastal areas. Heavy falls and storms will be possible.

The systems will move offshore on Monday and the weather will clear.

"We will not go into details yet about how much will fall and what might happen but one thing is certain, there is actual decent rain coming over a few days and not all in one go, just what we need," Mr Parancin said.

Widespread rainfall totals over Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 15-40mm for large parts of the Northern Tablelands and North West Slopes of NSW, and the Darling Downs and Granite Belt of QLD.

This includes some areas where the drought is hitting hardest with severe long-term rainfall deficiencies.

The heaviest falls are expected along the coast from Brisbane to about Port Macquarie possibly receiving more than 50mm over the three days.

These totals could be the highest since autumn, summer or even beyond.

While models will inevitably change in their highest rainfall totals, the slow-moving nature of this system brings the best chance of rain so far this year for large areas of northeast NSW.