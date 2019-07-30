Hopes fade for Ospreys as smoke billows from clearing

FOR days, choking smoke has been billowing from several huge piles of cleared vegetation on a property north of Coffs Harbour.

Closed doors and windows have provided no respite and at times visibility on the highway has been impacted.

There are also grave concerns in relation to smoke related health issues with westerly winds carrying the smoke across to homes and a nearby childcare centre.

It's the latest in a highly visible clearing process underway on a property on the western side of the highway north of Lake Russell.

In December protesters gathered across from the property, fed up with what they see as ongoing unregulated destruction.

FED UP: A large scale protest took place across from the property in December last year.

With the recent burning sending choking smoke far and wide there are serious concerns for the viability of the Osprey nest left in a small island of remaining vegetation on the property.

The community understands there are plans for a blueberry farm on the property but the Advocate has been unable to verify this.

Emerald Beach resident Narelle Osborne phoned the Advocate to describe the situation.

On Monday evening her 10-year-old son was woken by the smell and came in to ask if the house was on fire.

"It's been going for days. I understand it's rural land and people want to have blueberry farms but it affects all of Emerald Beach and it's not right," Ms Osborne said.

The Forestry Corporation has also been burning off in the area.

The Forestry Corporation has also been conducting a hazard reduction burn approximately 3.5km west of Emerald Beach and this would also be contributing to the situation.

People have also taken to the Emerald Beach Families Facebook page to express their anger.

"Hope the smoke isn't as bad on the highway as it is in Emerald ...or that is an accident waiting to happen," posted Tammy Robertson.

"There goes life and swimming in the creek at Emerald Beach, get ready for the fish kills and sick children and your pets," posted Michael Walker.

The clearing underway in November last year. Photo: Trevor Veale.

"Can't do washing, can't open the windows without my house stinking like a bonfire. It really makes it hard to breathe. How much longer do we have to put up with this?" Jennifer Lisle posted.

With the smoke impacting the community on such a large scale, local resident and Greens candidate in the March 23 State Election Jonathan Cassell has advised people to contact the Environmental Protection Authority and Coffs Harbour City Council.

"This is a classic example of land use conflict and if people report this to the correct authorities then there is evidence. However, the system can be a nightmare to negotiate," he said.

Pollution of varying kinds can be reported to the EPA at 131 555 or info@epa.nsw.gov.au. The EPA website also advises that pollution from backyard burning should be reported to your local council.

Coffs Harbour City Council has received a number of complaints and has been in touch with the land-owner.

"However, the land in question is zoned as rural and he is within his rights to burn off such material. He is aware of the complaints and is trying to minimise the impacts," a council spokesperson said.