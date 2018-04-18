Hope rises from the ashes for local family

KIND ACTS: Holding some of the prizes from the raffle, community members have come together to support a family in need.

IN AN incredible act of compassion, residents and businesses have come out in full force to support a family who lost everything after their home caught fire last week.

A double-storey home at Mullaway's Darkum Rd became engulfed in flames on Thursday night. The family of four managed to escape unharmed.

However it's understood the house was not insured.

The next morning, after word had spread through the Northern Beaches village of Mullaway, owner of Mullaway General Store Jann Boer put the first call out on social media for donations of clothing and toiletries.

Woolgoolga Pizza Place also began collecting donations.

From here, it was a chain reaction.

Woopi Backpackers collected donations at Woolgoolga's Eat Street event on Saturday night.

Oz-E Kids Clothes in Woolgoolga donated uniforms to the children.

The Rotary Club of Woolgoolga have offered to replace lost furniture at no cost from their Auction shed once the family are settled.

Woodsey's Wheels and Studio Move donated a new scooter to the son of the family.

"After months of doing jobs and saving the money, he finally paid (the scooter) out and took it home,” Woodsey's Wheels' Scott Bocking said.

"He worked so hard to achieve his goal and he loved it. That was only two weeks ago and on Thursday night it was melted in the fire.

"Studio Move and Woodsey's Wheels went halves and bought him the identical scooter that he lost.”

Fire and Rescue NSW crews respond to a house fire on Thursday night. Contributed

Meanwhile, Jann Boer has announced Mullaway General Store is running a raffle and a sausage sizzle will be held on Saturday morning at Woolworths.

"We've been donated awesome artwork, a surfboard and more for the raffle,” she said.

"We've had a really wonderful response to the call out for clothes and toiletries, just things to help get the family up and going.

"There are a few different things happening around the town.

"We're a small community and we all know each other, so it really does impact everybody when something like this happens.

"For now the family has plenty of clothes and shoes. My partner and I are trying to find a storage shed or something to store the donations.

"Any monetary donations will be placed into a bank account, including the proceeds from a GoFundMe page that has been set up.”

A trading table and morning teas will also be held at the Diggers RSL club Gym area today, Thursday and Friday.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/sashaampscott.