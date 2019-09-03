Menu
Subscribe
The award winning City of Hope in Bent St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty shows what the future of sustainable living could be on the Coffs Coast.
Business

Hope given to a future of sustainable living

Matt Deans
3rd Sep 2019 4:00 AM
Subscriber only

A GROUNDBREAKING eco housing development in Coffs Harbour has won a major award of excellence in showcasing what the future of sustainable living could be here on the coast.

The Natural Home Company took out the 2019 Master Builders Regional Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency & Environmental Management for its residential development at 23 Bent St.

The winning project employs some of the most advanced measures of sustainability possible, yet many locals don’t know it exists.

Future Coffs Harbour is a community think thank discussing the planning and rise of Coffs as a major regional capital in coming years.

Tucked away at Coffs Harbour Jetty, the four eco homes are deliberately designed not to look like ‘normal’ houses.

Requiring only a small footprint, the houses flow over two storeys with a focus on outdoor living and vertical, ground and rooftop gardens to grow produce.

Positioned next door to Coffs High School’s agricultural plot, the theme of urban food production continues.

The award winning City of Hope in Bent St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty shows what the future of sustainable living could be on the Coffs Coast.

The only development of its kind in the region, the four-home ‘City of Hope’ project boasts zero greenhouse gas emissions, produces 100% renewable solar energy, provides thermal comfort all year round and harvests and reticulates its own water.

The builder and architect Reiner Schimminger, says the award is welcomed recognition by the industry for his work and the importance of sustainability.

The Natural Home Company's Reiner Schimminger

“Our industry is starting to wake up to the issue of environmental management,” Reiner said. “This award is a recognition of building solutions that show sustainable living is possible in this time of climate change.”

“Our approach in Coffs Harbour could be applied across the nation as more people realise these environmental issues should be and can be addressed,” added Reiner.

The award winning City of Hope in Bent St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty shows what the future of sustainable living could be on the Coffs Coast.

View the award-winning development at cityofhope.com.au.

