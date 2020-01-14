Hope for green turtle nest relocating to Mid North Coast

Taronga Zoo and NSW National Park and Wildlife Services joined forces to safely retrieve the eggs to be relocated to a more suitable environment, here on the Coffs Coast.

WITH close to no chance of survival, a nest of green turtle eggs are being relocated to warmer temperatures on the Mid North Coast.

Found on the popular North Steyne beach in Sydney, a female green turtle left tell tale signs of her visit with two sets of tracks in the sand leading to her nest.

With a slim chance of survival so far south, crews from Taronga Zoo and NSW National Park and Wildlife Services joined forces to safely retrieve the eggs to be relocated to a more suitable environment, here on the Coffs Coast.

The crews dug 37cm down into the sand where they found the eggs and carefully removed over 100 which were numbered and laid out in rows of ten.

From there, the eggs were packed in coolers with sand from the nest to be transported to a beach on the Coffs Coast.

At the new location, a hole will be dug to the same depth as the original nest and each egg placed in to ensure any female turtles that hatch will return to lay their eggs closer to the new beach rather than one of the busiest stretches of sand in Sydney.