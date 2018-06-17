Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DWINDLING HOPE: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker.
DWINDLING HOPE: Emergency services conducted an extensive search of the Sandon area for missing Brooms Head fisherman Kenneth Parker. Stephen Otton
News

Hope fades as search continues for missing fisherman

by Bill North
17th Jun 2018 1:04 PM

THERE are still no signs reported of fisherman Kenneth Parker five days since his disappearance in the area of Sandon River.

The 72-year-old Brooms Head resident was last seen in Sandon village at about 1.30pm last Wednesday when he told a friend he was going fishing.

His boat was found anchored to the jetty but his fishing rod was missing.

Emergency services began a search on Thursday night and after the search raised no clues on Friday and Saturday continued yesterday at 9am.

"The search was suspended at 3.30pm on Saturday and recommenced utilising the same resources at 9am today," A NSW Police Media spokesman told The Daily Examiner yesterday.

Photos
View Gallery

Mr Parker is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a heavy build and balding white hair and blue eyes. He is well-known in the Brooms Head community for his care of the local wild brumby.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

Kenny at the back of his home feeding the Brooms Head brumby.
Kenny at the back of his home feeding the Brooms Head brumby. Stephen Otton

Related Items

brooms head fisherman missing man missing person sandon sandon river search
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    The Coffs Harbour Laboratory

    The Coffs Harbour Laboratory

    News CHCC more than rubbish, roads and rates

    Punters cheer on local couple

    Punters cheer on local couple

    Community Couple tie the knot at the races

    Resting rough for region's homeless

    Resting rough for region's homeless

    Community Sponsor or join the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out

    Flooding fears for local homes

    premium_icon Flooding fears for local homes

    News The saga to stop a controversial residential estate at Hearnes Lake

    Local Partners