Hop on down for a round

IF YOU'RE ready for a change of scenery while getting in exercise and enjoying the outdoors, head on down to the Woolgoolga Diggers Golf Club.

Located just a short drive north of Woolgoolga at Safety Beach, the club is open for individuals and pairs strictly practising social distancing, on advice from Golf NSW and NSW Office of Sport.

The coastal course consists of 18 challenging holes to test the avid golfer but is also an enjoyable layout for social players.

For $19 all day, every day, you’ll have access to unlimited holes. Keep an eye out for the locals lounging on the greens.

Takeaways are also available at the bar.

For more information or to confirm your tee times, phone the Pro Shop on 6654 2111.