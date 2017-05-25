Hop on board the business bus

RIGHT: The Business Bus is visiting small businesses across the state.

IF you're looking to further your business with advice on how to become more productive and profitable, don't miss the Business Bus.

The NSW Government's Business Bus will be stopping in at Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour sharing advice on small business strategies from experienced business advisors.

Small business owners will gain valuable information on strategies including marketing, financial and legal advice and business planning.

"Speaking to an advisor can help a business operator take the vital next step, whether they're just starting out, wanting to ensure their business is sustainable or aiming to go global,” said John Barilaro, NSW deputy premier and minister for small business.

Small businesses across NSW represent almost 98% of all NSW businesses.

The bus will be stopping at 56 Beach Street, Woolgoolga on Wednesday, May 31 from 9am to 3pm.