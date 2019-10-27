HOON: Huge fine after doing 76km/h over the speed limit

GOT YA: Police caught two people doing well over the speed limit on Saturday night.

TWO people have been slapped with hefty fines and long suspensions after allegedly doing more than 58km/h and 76km/h over the speed limit just south of Coffs Harbour.

Just before 9.30pm yesterday officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were patrolling the Pacific Highway when they saw two vehicles exit the Sawtell Rd overpass and proceed north at speed.

Police will allege a Holden Commodore SS was detected travelling 136km/h and a Toyota 86 was detected travelling 118km/h, in a 60km/h zone.

Both vehicles were stopped by officers near the intersection of Cook Drive and the drivers were spoken to.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Holden - who had four passengers in the car - was issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h and fined $2482.

His licence was suspended for six months.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Toyota - who had one passenger in the car - was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice for exceed speed over 45km/h and fined $2482.

Her licence was suspended for six months and her registration plates were confiscated for three months.