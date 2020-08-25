Hoon fined thousands for dangerous police chase

Leonard David Hagan was fined thousands for leading police on a high speed chase. The magistrate told him his driving will cause him to go to jail.

Leonard David Hagan was fined thousands for leading police on a high speed chase. The magistrate told him his driving will cause him to go to jail.

A repeat offender hoon has been fined thousands and ordered off the roads for years after he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through suburban streets.

Leonard David Hagan led police on a dangerous high-speed chase through busy suburban roads in Ferny Hills.

Hagan pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Tuesday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard police noticed Hagan, 37, speeding on Samford Rd and attempted to pull him over.

Hagan drove away from them at speed and turned onto Ferny Way.

Hagan drove at high speeds away from police, on the wrong side of the road over a crest where he had no idea if traffic was oncoming.

The pursuing police stopped following after deciding the chase was too dangerous. They checked the vehicle's registration and found it registered to Hagan at a nearby house.

Police went to the house where they found the still-warm car and Hagan.

He told police he had not been driving. Police smelled liquor on Hagan's breath and asked him to do a breath test, but he refused.

Hagan was arrested and refused to do a breath test at the police station.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said he believed Hagan would eventually go to jail because of his driving.

"Most people by the time they are in their 30s have pulled their head in," he said.

"I suspect it won't be long before you go to jail.

"If I was you I'd be terrified of getting in a car, let alone driving one.

"If you get picked up for disqualified driving … you're going to jail."

Hagan was fined $9000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

