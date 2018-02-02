Hoon charged for late night burnouts

A P2 licence holder has been charged and police continue the search for another person after alleged hoon driving behaviour.

Police were patrolling the Moonee Beach area on Wednesday night after reports of car hoons.

About 11.25pm, officers observed two Toyota Hilux utes deliberately performing a 'burnout' at the roundabout on Moonee Beach Rd and Solitary Islands Way.

The first driver, a 20-year-old man and P2 licence holder, was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 19 for the offences of aggravated burnout and negligent driving.

His registration plates were seized for three months.

The second driver, believed to be a male in his late 20's, fled the scene.

Police have begun inquiries into the whereabouts of the driver and are appealing for the public's help.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District are urging members of the community to dob in 'hoon' and reckless drivers.

Anyone with information that relates to hoon driving behaviour is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page. Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.