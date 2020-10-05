Hooke’s hat-trick secures maiden grand final berth

AFL North Coast women's semi final action between Northern Beaches Blues and Sawtell Saints. The Blues came out victorious.

THE Northern Beaches Blues are through to their maiden Women’s Grand Final in just their first year as a stand alone team after they overcame Sawtell Toormina Saints.

While the Blues dominated territory and possession for much of the match though the final scoreline was a reflection of far greater efficiency inside the forward 50.

Considering the pressure they found themselves under, the Saints’ defence was resolute, re-buffing wave after wave of attack.

This was highlighted in the second quarter when Sawtell held the Blues to just two behinds. The Blues defence was every bit as miserly, however the key difference was Northern Beaches’ ability to get the ball into the forward 50 and create scoring opportunities for their forwards.

Jazlen Hooke was the key beneficiary, scoring three of the Blues six goals. Alana Hanson, Rachel Bennett, and Jess Midavaine were the other contributors with one goal apiece.

Sawtell will start planning for 2021 and will be casting a keen eye towards Port Macquarie to see what happens in Women’s footy down south. Sahara Elfar and Jenni Cooper were two of their better performers on the day and, with both coming from Port, the Saints will be sweating on their availability next season.

The undefeated Coffs Harbour Breakers await the Blues in the grand final on Saturday and there is no doubt they are the odds-on favourites.

The Blues will have to lift another level if they are to knock the Breakers off their perch.

The game will be played at C.ex Stadium in Coffs Harbour with kick-off at 12.10pm.

Northern Beaches Blues 6.6 (42) defeated Sawtell Toormina Saints 0.1 (1)