Hook the crooks and heed the police warnings

Hook the Crooks is a summer campaign against break and enter crimes in our community, involving Coffs Clarence Police and The Coffs Coast Advocate.

THERE is always a sense of alarm in any neighbourhood when news passes down the road that there has been a break-in.

For the homeowner, it is said to be utter shock, devastation, anger and a sense of violation that someone has breached their peace of mind and sense of security, entered their home and stolen their belongings.

Last summer, local police dealt with an alarmingly long list of these offences with some 130 break and enters to homes occuring in Coffs Harbour in the six weeks surrounding Christmas.

In the Coffs Clarence in the 12-months to July, there were 773 break and enters to dwellings and 340 break-ins to non dwellings reported to police.

That was a considerable rise in the number of offences for the preceeding 12-month period.

Acting to combat this trend, Coffs Clarence police have issued a public service warning, partnering with The Advocate to urge Coffs Coast residents to be vigilant and to look out for their neighbours.

In coming editions, we'll detail the tricks thieves use to scope and enter homes and hopefully through public assistance helping police we'll even name and shame the guilty culprits as they have their day in court.

Matt Deans, Editor