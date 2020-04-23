Honouring ANZAC DAY in your own way

AUSTRALIANS are being encouraged to honour the service and sacrifice of veterans and serving Defence personnel this ANZAC DAY in their own way.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said while it is disappointing there will be no commemorative services or marches this year, he is confident the community would still remember this significant day and thank the nation’s servicemen and women in their hearts.

“ANZAC DAY is a sacred day for all Australians and this year it contains some important milestones,” he said.

“This year we remember the 105th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign, the battle which forged the ANZAC spirit. Plus it is 75 years since Victory in the Pacific and the end of the Second World War.

“While we will not be gathering in groups at local cenotaphs or hearing live bugles at dawn, I know we will still remember them and be glad in our hearts for the great protection and service all of our veterans and serving Defence personnel have provided us.

“I would like to thank residents who through mainstream or social media have been sharing the creative ways in which they will be honouring ANZAC DAY this year.

“I also thank the RSL State and Territory branches for creating the #lightupthedawn campaign and Senator for NSW Jim Molan for launching the #AnzacAtHome campaign.

“I will be lighting a candle on my driveway to participate in the #lightupthedawn initiative and I will watch the national broadcast of the Australian War Memorial Dawn Service. Lest We Forget.”

The RSL’s #lightupthedawn campaign year asks Australians to stand in their driveway, balcony or living room, with a torch or candle, immediately following in the televised Dawn Service.

Senator Molan’s campaign asks residents to upload video or photos of commemorations to social media platforms using the #AnzacAtHome hashtag.

The coverage of the commemorative service will take place at the Australian War Memorial on Anzac Day, April 25, with the ABC starting pre-service coverage from 5am AEST, with the service broadcast live from the Commemorative Area and Hall of Memory from 5.30am AEST.

The event will not be open to the public but will be broadcast live across Australia and streamed online.