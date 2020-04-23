Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lest we forget, Coffs Harbour cenotaph.
Lest we forget, Coffs Harbour cenotaph.
News

Honouring ANZAC DAY in your own way

23rd Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIANS are being encouraged to honour the service and sacrifice of veterans and serving Defence personnel this ANZAC DAY in their own way.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said while it is disappointing there will be no commemorative services or marches this year, he is confident the community would still remember this significant day and thank the nation’s servicemen and women in their hearts.

“ANZAC DAY is a sacred day for all Australians and this year it contains some important milestones,” he said.

“This year we remember the 105th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign, the battle which forged the ANZAC spirit. Plus it is 75 years since Victory in the Pacific and the end of the Second World War.

“While we will not be gathering in groups at local cenotaphs or hearing live bugles at dawn, I know we will still remember them and be glad in our hearts for the great protection and service all of our veterans and serving Defence personnel have provided us.

“I would like to thank residents who through mainstream or social media have been sharing the creative ways in which they will be honouring ANZAC DAY this year.

“I also thank the RSL State and Territory branches for creating the #lightupthedawn campaign and Senator for NSW Jim Molan for launching the #AnzacAtHome campaign.

“I will be lighting a candle on my driveway to participate in the #lightupthedawn initiative and I will watch the national broadcast of the Australian War Memorial Dawn Service. Lest We Forget.”

The RSL’s #lightupthedawn campaign year asks Australians to stand in their driveway, balcony or living room, with a torch or candle, immediately following in the televised Dawn Service.

Senator Molan’s campaign asks residents to upload video or photos of commemorations to social media platforms using the #AnzacAtHome hashtag.

The coverage of the commemorative service will take place at the Australian War Memorial on Anzac Day, April 25, with the ABC starting pre-service coverage from 5am AEST, with the service broadcast live from the Commemorative Area and Hall of Memory from 5.30am AEST.

The event will not be open to the public but will be broadcast live across Australia and streamed online.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Australians will commemorate Anzac Day from home on Saturday. This is a step-by-step guide to using your free Virtual Candle and other content to Light Up The Dawn.

        Arrests made in alleged Mid North Coast crime syndicate

        premium_icon Arrests made in alleged Mid North Coast crime syndicate

        News Another two men charged in relation to robberies across the region.

        Why job recovery post Covid-19 will need a new rule book

        premium_icon Why job recovery post Covid-19 will need a new rule book

        News Business NSW says 250,000 jobs have been shed in NSW.

        Anzac Day idea shows true spirit amid Covid-19

        premium_icon Anzac Day idea shows true spirit amid Covid-19

        News An Aussie veteran and a Kiwi cameraman have joined forces to devise what is set to...