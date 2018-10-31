Honourable community champion

Ingrid Gardiner has been named in the 2018 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

PROACTIVE in the community through Rotary and fundraising events, Ingrid Gardiner has been named in the 2018 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

Ingrid, president of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, was recognised on the honour list after 12 months in the role.

Hidden Treasures Honour Roll recognises the roles rural women volunteers play in everyday people's lives.

Ingrid has presided over several community fundraising events including Rymarine and Jetty ocean swims.

"The 87 women recognised in this year's Honour Roll join our growing list of more than 900 rural women volunteers who have been identified since the first Honour Roll was published in 2010,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Ingrid is involved with the Collectors Club of Coffs Harbour and has been the main supervisor for the Collectors' annual fair.

She is a keen gardener who moved on from 30 years in real estate and now dabbles in collections, antiques and works of art.

"She has made many friends over many years here on the Coffs Coast, and I applaud her for contributing so generously to making our part of the world a fantastic place to live."

Mr Fraser said the stories included in this year's Honour Roll pay tribute to those women who give their time, expertise and energy to wide-ranging social and community organisations and initiatives.

Hidden Treasures Honour Roll 2018 is an initiative of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' Rural Women's Network.