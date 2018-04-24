Honour the Anzac legacy this week

NEVER FORGOTTEN: This Wednesday marks 103 years since the landings at Anzac Cove.

THIS Wednesday, April 25, marks the 103rd anniversary of the landings by the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps on the shores of Gallipoli.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, encourages the local community to pause and reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our nation.

"It is an important day for communities to gather to commemorate our service men and women,” he said.

"Anzac Day is a day of remembrance, the day for the general public to pay respects to current and former defence personnel who served our country.

"Big crowds are expected at services with Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Sawtell, Urunga and Woolgoolga the focus of local commemorations.”

Mr Fraser reminds veterans groups and community organisations to apply for the latest round of the Community War Memorials Fund (CWMF), which provides grants of up to $10,000 to protect, conserve and repair war memorials, statues, honour rolls and memorial halls.

"Applications close this Wednesday and I remind anyone in the local community who believes their memorial needs conservation or protection to apply.

"The NSW Government's investment in our war memorials, big and small, is a lasting achievement and legacy that will ensure the service and sacrifice of our veterans is commemorated and appreciated for generations to come.”

Applications to www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/