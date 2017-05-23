'Honk to stop Adani': Protesters gather on hwy

THE community support from passers-by was undeniable today as Adani coal mine protesters gathered on the Pacific Highway near City Square.

With similar protests cropping up in major cities and regional towns around the country, members of the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group staged the rally, encouraging motorists to 'honk to stop Adani'.

"The Stop Adani campaign involves 13 NGOs from across Australia who have come together,” said Marnie Cotton, one of the protest organisers.

"Today is all about raising awareness in our community and show that even in a small regional town there are still people who care.

"It's going to affect everyone on the planet so we need to draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough.”

The proposed $16 billion coal mine will be built in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

The final investment decision on the Adani Carmichael coal mine has been postponed as the mining giant awaits the State Government's decision on whether they will offer a lower royalty rate.

The ABC reported it could cost the Queensland Government up to $320 million in lost royalties.