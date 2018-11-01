Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The latest tourism ad for Hong Kong has been accused of depicting an abusive relationship.
The latest tourism ad for Hong Kong has been accused of depicting an abusive relationship.
Travel

‘Creepy, abusive’ tourism ad slammed

by Michelle Gant
1st Nov 2018 6:24 AM

A new tourism ad for Hong Kong featuring a young couple on an adventure of sorts has backfired, with viewers calling the romantic portrayal abusive.

The video titled "Treasures of the Heart" was directed by Chan Chi-fat and shared to Hong Kong's official Twitter account earlier this month, Fox News reported.

 

The ad features a young couple in Hong Kong.
The ad features a young couple in Hong Kong.

In it, a young woman is seen frantically searching for her passport a few hours before her scheduled flight.

She discovers a note left by her boyfriend saying that he took it because he doesn't want her to leave.

He then sends her on a scavenger hunt around the city to locate the missing document.

"Girl meets boy. Girl leaves boy. Boy hides girl's passport: A #ShamShuiPo love story," the accompanying Twitter caption reads.

Since being posted on October 10, the ad has received dozens of comments from angry viewers calling out the "terrible message," pointing to the abusive and controlling nature of the couple's relationship.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many called for the ad to be removed, but it is still on the Hong Kong Twitter account.

Fox News has reached out to Discover Hong Kong, which runs the Twitter account, for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

abusive creepy editors picks hong kong tourism campaign travel

Top Stories

    Windfall for Clarence Property after land sale

    Windfall for Clarence Property after land sale

    Property Strong demand for coastal property drives above reserve auction sale for local investment company

    • 1st Nov 2018 7:43 AM
    Your guide on petrol prices

    premium_icon Your guide on petrol prices

    News The cheapest places to refuel on the Coffs Coast today.

    • 1st Nov 2018 7:30 AM
    Outbreak of potentially deadly disease under control

    premium_icon Outbreak of potentially deadly disease under control

    Health The outbreak was linked to a small number of farms.

    Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    premium_icon Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    Environment It was the only location in the developed world to make the list.

    Local Partners