Honda reveals world’s coolest electric car

HONDA'S new electric car oozes retro charm.

The Japanese maker has revealed its e Prototype electric car ahead of its official debut at the 2019 Geneva motor show.

The pint-sized hatch follows on from the daring EV concept shown in 2017. But this version previews the production car much more closely - Honda is tipped to make only minor changes.

The e Prototype features cute-as-a-button looks that are straight out of the 1980s with an overall boxy design, smoothed edges and funky circular head and tail lights.

Styling might be back to the future but the technology isn't.

The Honda has cool retro styling.

The Honda gets pop-out door handles similar to those fitted to Teslas and digital cameras - a feature of the coming Audi e-tron - replace the wing mirrors with the side views displayed on digital screens inside the car.

Inside the e Prototype goes far into the 21st century with a digital display running almost the entire width of the dash and compromising a digital instrument display and a pair of additional screens flanked by the side mirror images.

The Honda is big on screens.

Luxurious upholstery and wood veneers throughout give the interior a modern loungeroom feel - an effect that would be much more toned down in a production version.

Honda claims the urban-focused electric car has a range of up to 200km. Batteries can be filled to 80 per cent when connected to a fast charger.

The Japanese brand has said the hatch would be rear-wheel drive with the single electric motor mounted on the axle.

Rivals include the Renault Zoe EV and Nissan Leaf - the world's most popular electric car - and the future Volkswagen I.D hatch.

The electric car is expected to enter production later this year with initial shipments to Europe.