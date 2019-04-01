Menu
Homicide police involved in disappearance

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Apr 2019 12:11 PM
DETECTIVES from the Queensland homicide police are involved in the disappearance of a Goodna man.

David Thornton, 58, was last seen between the end of January and the afternoon of February 22 in the North Ipswich and Goodna areas.

Detectives from Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the State Homicide Investigation Unit, are currently conducting inquiries into what they are calling a suspicious disappearance.

Police said there are concerns for his safety as he has not returned home, nor contacted friends and family.

They said this behaviour is out of character and he has a medical condition.

David Thornton was last seen about a month ago. His family hold grave concerns for him.
David Thornton was last seen about a month ago. His family hold grave concerns for him. Queensland Police Service

He is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cm, grey and white hair, blue eyes and a grey and white beard.

Detectives have commenced an investigation centre at Yamanto Police Station and are appealing for anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr Thornton.

Ipswich Queensland Times

