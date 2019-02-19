Menu
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Crime

Arrests after human remains found in Gippsland

by KIERAN ROONEY
19th Feb 2019 9:06 AM

HUMAN remains have been found in Gippsland during a search for a woman who went missing more than 300km away, with two people arrested over her suspicious disappearance.

Victoria Police has been looking for a 32-year-old woman from Canadian, a suburb of Ballarat, since she was last seen at her home about 6.30am on Sunday February 17.

This morning, detectives investigating her disappearance found human remains in Nambrok, more than 300km away, but they have not yet been formally identified.

The discovery comes as a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both arrested yesterday at a home in Phair Court, Altona.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the disappearance and the pair are currently helping police.

Anyone with more information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

