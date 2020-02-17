A hometown hero's big shot

ASPIRING amateur golfer Adele Douglas is out to test her standing as a professional golfer against the sport's elite on her home course at Bonville Golf Resort this week.



Douglas has earned a start in the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic, which tees off on Thursday.



Douglas who was given a start in last year's tournament missed the cut by just three shots and says that her number one focus is being above that line come Friday night.



Her preparation for the Co-sanctioned Ladies European Tour and ALPG event has been outstanding.



Douglas won the NSW Mid-Amateur championships at Shoalhaven bagging her a start at the 2020 NSW open.



Douglas finished 12 shots ahead of the competition when she won the North Coast Open last year at Coffs Harbour Golf Club and she recently finished second in the Australian Mid-Amateur championships at Magenta Shores



"I've been putting in five to six hours per day working on my game and I've been concentrating on my short game which will be crucial around Bonville," Douglas said.



"I've also recently changed putters to the Scotty Cameron Phantom 7. It's been working really well for me and definitely helping me to shave shots off my round.



"When I got the call up in 2019, it was a dream come true.



"This time round I feel like my mental game has matured and I'm feeling more comfortable" Douglas said.



As for a home ground advantage, she says it's a huge free kick.



"My favourite hole at Bonville is 18. To make the cut and get the chance to walk the fairway on the final day would be amazing."



Douglas joins other Australian amateurs including Doi Choi who posted an opening round 66 in 2019 to lead the field after day one and finished tied fourth.



The tournament starts with a pro-am today.

The final round will be televised on SBS on Sunday.

Spectators can register for their free season pass here to join the gallery.