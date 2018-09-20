Menu
'Homer Simpson, c--k smoker': Co-worker text feud in court

19th Sep 2018 2:07 PM
AN ongoing feud between co-workers erupted when a few drinks on State of Origin night led a Coast man to send a series of abusive texts.

David Paul Arnett yesterday pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to one count of using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Arnett kept his head low as onlookers in the courtroom burst into laughter at hearing the messages he sent to a former colleague in June.

"Hey f---wit, do you recognise who this is?" Arnett wrote.

"You f---ing a--wipe...for the record I have been doing a bit of cage fighting...

"How is the Homer Simpson hairstyle going for you...oh my god, suck s---."

Arnett sent the man an address to meet at to "discuss the situation".

"Any time, anywhere c--k smoker."

Unrepresented in court, Arnett said he and the victim used to work together.

"I was fuelled by the fellow slagging me off," he told Magistrate Andrew Walker.

"I left the company we both worked for, we got off to a bad start because he was bullying people and some of the apprentices.

"I approached him about and we had a bad relationship at work because of it."

Arnett said he heard "on the grapevine" the man belittling and gossiping about him to other people, causing him to send the messages.

"He got under my skin," Arnett said.

Alcohol was also a factor in Arnett's offending who described the night as 'regrettable'.

"It is what it is, I did what I did... I didn't think something as petty as this would escalate to this where I am appearing in front of you."

Arnett was ashamed of the messages and deleted them from his phone and the victim's number.

He was fined $400 for the offending and a conviction was recorded.

