Tough it out and rough it to aid local homeless

John Rafferty, CEO of Cex group and George Cecato, president of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce are ready for the C.ex Community Crew Sleep out.

HOMELESSNESS isn't always a choice, it's a circumstance too many Australians face and with winter well under way, now is the time to help out and experience what it's like for yourself.

Sleeping bags and pillows are strongly advised during this years C.ex Community Crew Sleep out, bringing people together from the community to fund-raise and sleep out for the night to experience what it is like for homeless Australians.

The event was initiated after the C.ex Community Crew became aware of lack of temporary shelter beds available while volunteering during Homeless Persons Week in 2013 and is now in its fourth year.

With a fund-raising goal of $50,000 this year, all money raised during the lead up to the event will be equally distributed between Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services, Bridging the Gap - Men's Resource Centre and Homes for Heroes.

With 105,000 homeless Australians, it is a rising issue with an increasing rate of 1.6% each year and the community is invited to come along, get involved and play a small part in helping out and raising funds to go towards services helping these people.

Representatives from each of the charities will be participating in the event and speak on behalf of their organisations.

Showing their support for the cause and event, the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce are championing the event and participating for their third consecutive year.

Since starting, the event has raised a total of $88,641 which has been donated to charitable service providers.

Experience one night of what thousands of Australians experience every night.

The C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out will take place on Wednesday, June 28 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.