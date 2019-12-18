Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
Crime

Homeless man denies ‘horrendous’ killing of Courtney Herron

by Caroline Schelle
18th Dec 2019 2:46 PM

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was found dead in an inner-Melbourne park.

Henry Hammond, 27, is facing one count of murder after the body of Courtney Herron, 25, was found in Royal Park in May.

Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.
Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the killing on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrates Court and was committed to stand trial at the Victorian Supreme Court in January.

Ms Herron was found dead by dog walkers in Royal Park at Parkville on May 25, with injuries described by police as "horrendous".

Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP
Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP

She had been couch surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.

Mr Hammond was also homeless.

court courtney herron henry hammond murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could Spank be moving to a site near you?

        premium_icon Could Spank be moving to a site near you?

        News The building has been sold but the jetty brothel, Spank, will continue business into the future. The question is where?

        Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

        premium_icon Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

        News Fronting the media today, police said forensic testing is underway in order to...

        • 18th Dec 2019 2:30 PM
        World first study success for cancer patients

        premium_icon World first study success for cancer patients

        News A REVOLUTIONARY radiation therapy has been evaluated with success on the Mid North...

        • 18th Dec 2019 2:30 PM
        Coffs growers feeling the pinch as drought drags on

        premium_icon Coffs growers feeling the pinch as drought drags on

        News Growers are making some tough decisions as the dry drags on.

        • 18th Dec 2019 2:26 PM