C.ex Community sleepout.
News

Homeless for a night

Rachel Vercoe
by
28th Jun 2018 8:00 AM
WHILE most of the town slept in the warmth of their beds, 130 dedicated, passionate and community minded people spent the night experiencing what it's like for homeless Australians.

This morning, they packed away their cardboard boxes which helped keep them warm at night and gathered around for hot food and drinks, pleased to hear the event raised over $62,000.

Participants fundraise in the lead up to the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out and all money raised goes towards three charities in Coffs Harbour - Bridging the Gap Men's Resource Centre, Homes for Heroes and Warrina Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services Cooperative.

Now in it's fifth year, the events have raised a total of over $210,000 to aid those facing the crisis of being homeless.

Donations are open until Sunday, July 8, visit cex.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

