Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

WE'VE all heard the analogies about how hard it is for youth on the Coffs Coast to find work, but here's the statistics to prove just how scarce employment opportunities are in the region.

The Coffs Clarence has officially recorded the highest youth unemployment rate in NSW - 22.3% according to the latest ABS statistics.

That figure came as unemployment rates fell to record levels across NSW (3.9%) and as the State Government and the Labor Opposition offered their latest pre-election employment pledges.

"That's one in four people under 25 who are unemployed," Labor's candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge said.

"That number is just stunning, that's a catastrophe. That's one in four young people who don't get the right start in life, one of four families under stress."

Mr Judge will be joined by Penny Sharpe MLC in Coffs Harbour today announcing a series of pre-election employment plans at the Education Campus from 11.30am.

The Nationals today meanwhile announced if re-elected to government next month the Coalition would introduce a new Regional Youth Affairs ministry.

With less than a month until the State Election, which polling shows will be neck-and-neck, Premier Gladys Berejiklian this week pledged to create 250,000 new jobs over the next four years.

Western Sydney and regional NSW will be key focus points, as will the creation of opportunities for young people with the establishment of two vocational high schools and two additional Productivity Bootcamps - one in Sydney and another in regional NSW, however the south coast may be favoured for one of the two $17 million facilities.

"We are prioritising young people trying to get into a trade with the bootcamp program and at the same time giving those whose ambition is to learn a trade the opportunity to do so through new vocational high schools," Ms Berejiklian said.

Since 2011, more than 600,000 new jobs have been created and NSW has the lowest unemployment rate on record at 3.9 per cent.

But youth unemployment in the Coffs Clarence is skyrocketing under a lack of industry opportunities.

Labor has reacted to the problem vowing to create an extra 100 career advisor positions in high schools in regional centres to connect young people with jobs.

Labor's pledge would look to establish a unit of 15 dedicated careers advisors to target areas of persistent high youth unemployment and provide $100,000 to fund travelling career fairs to promote opportunities in regional NSW.

