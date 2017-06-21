21°
News

Home to one of the best holiday spots with a pet

21st Jun 2017 4:00 PM
TOP SPOT FOR DOGS: Moonee Beach Park Manager Kelly Shaw with furry guests Sally and Alex.
TOP SPOT FOR DOGS: Moonee Beach Park Manager Kelly Shaw with furry guests Sally and Alex.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NORTH Coast Holiday Parks Moonee Beach is celebrating a 'mastiff win' named number two on an Australian list of popular pet-friendly parks.

The list compiled by popular Australian camping and caravanning magazine, Time to Roam fielded nominations from readers with the list featuring parks with a rating of 'four paws or more.'

The article noted the great amenities for pets at the parks such as a dog wash station to ensure all pets staying at the park are looking their best when meeting potential furry friends.

Time to Roam also expressed their enthusiasm surrounding the park's neighbouring pet-friendly park, which allows dogs of all kinds to hit the waves and hang ten with the best of local surfers.

Park Managers Mark and Kelly Shaw said they were excited to be leaders of the pack in the industry, with the recognition demonstrating their dedication to providing inclusive holidays to all family members - no matter their shape, size or species.

"We are so excited to be recognised as one of the best pet-friendly parks in Australia. We now have nine dog-friendly cabins and dogs are allowed inside the cabins with their owners," Kelly said.

"All of Moonee Beach is wonderfully dog friendly, including the local Moonee Beach Tavern for meals, Moonee's shopping centre which is a short drive from the park and the local Doggy Café which comes complete with play area.

"Dogs at Moonee Beach can stay across the park with their owners and we have dog-waiting areas outside all amenities blocks, our camp kitchen and the main office.

"Our pet-friendly status makes Moonee Beach a great place for the whole family, especially for four legged members."　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　　

　 　 　 　

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  camping coffs coast dog holidays dog owners holiday with a dog moonee beach

Sharon Edwards' husband extradited on murder charge

Sharon Edwards' husband extradited on murder charge

A BRISBANE magistrate has ordered the extradition of murder accused Grafton man John Wallace Edwards.

Coffs Coast tourism records solid growth

Tourism Coffs Coast is on the rise.

Coffs Coast tourism records growth in domestic travellers

Buyers secure home with virtual property tour

Photo: AndreyPopov

Would you buy a house you hadn't physically walked through?

Hump Day quiz

It's hump day trivia time.

Can you score better than 6 out of 10?

Local Partners

Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

TOURIST pressure and short term rentals in the region is a concern for residents and council, doesn't help issues of housing affordability crisis

Design a house to win

SkyFarm in Mullumbimby is a unique hemp and reclaimed-timber studio and is a carbon negative home. The studio was built in three months by the team from Balanced Earth.

Local designers creating a house from local and recycled materials

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend, what could possibly go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

&quot;Fabulous Potential&quot;

40 Jemalong Cres, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 5 $475,000

This lovely tri level home has great street appeal and with some modernizing it will bring it into trend of today. The front deck is a lovely place to take in...

Premium location, build your dream home...

Lot 26 Bruce Taylor Circuit, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $315,000

Situated in picturesque Korora Haven estate, an opportunity now exists to purchase this premium elevated north facing parcel of land. All ready to build your dream...

Stunning home in sought-after Sapphire Beach...

60 North Sapphire Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Capture the northern sun and easterly breeze with this well designed beachside home in sought-after Sapphire Beach. The split-level floorplan flows easily and...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235B Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 2 $475,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New High Quality Villa&quot;

2/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Brand New Quality Villa&quot;

1/235A Sawtell Rd, Boambee East 2452

Villa 3 2 1 $449,000

Secure this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom high quality villa. Featuring open plan living & dining area, stunning kitchen with engineered stone bench tops &...

&quot;Wow, What A Find!&quot;

76 Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $550,000

This is a fabulous 6 year old spacious 4 bedroom home set in a beautiful sought after location. Backing onto a reserve, it features large bedrooms all with built...

Stunning Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views...

7/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $830,000

Sitting proudly above the beach at "Sapphire Beachfront Apartments", this prestigious 3 bedroom apartment boasts amazing clifftop views of the ocean, beach and...

Country Home Minutes from the City

142 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 4 $739,000

Set on 5 acres among the idyllic scenery of Bonville, this spacious family home is surrounded by rolling green lawns and a fenced paddock, along with a shed and an...

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $429,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Budget was a lost opportunity according to property industry

Couple looking at a house

Budget offers little for most property buyers.

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Stamp duty and mortgage insurance relief for homebuyers

The State Government has cut $1.6 billion worth of duties including stamp duty for first home buyers, Lenders Mortgage Insurance duties and duties on crop and livestock insurance.

Stamp duty relief and small business tax cuts in State Budget

More rental properties available

Residential vacancy rates are on the rise

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!