Home to one of the best holiday spots with a pet

NORTH Coast Holiday Parks Moonee Beach is celebrating a 'mastiff win' named number two on an Australian list of popular pet-friendly parks.

The list compiled by popular Australian camping and caravanning magazine, Time to Roam fielded nominations from readers with the list featuring parks with a rating of 'four paws or more.'

The article noted the great amenities for pets at the parks such as a dog wash station to ensure all pets staying at the park are looking their best when meeting potential furry friends.

Time to Roam also expressed their enthusiasm surrounding the park's neighbouring pet-friendly park, which allows dogs of all kinds to hit the waves and hang ten with the best of local surfers.

Park Managers Mark and Kelly Shaw said they were excited to be leaders of the pack in the industry, with the recognition demonstrating their dedication to providing inclusive holidays to all family members - no matter their shape, size or species.

"We are so excited to be recognised as one of the best pet-friendly parks in Australia. We now have nine dog-friendly cabins and dogs are allowed inside the cabins with their owners," Kelly said.

"All of Moonee Beach is wonderfully dog friendly, including the local Moonee Beach Tavern for meals, Moonee's shopping centre which is a short drive from the park and the local Doggy Café which comes complete with play area.

"Dogs at Moonee Beach can stay across the park with their owners and we have dog-waiting areas outside all amenities blocks, our camp kitchen and the main office.

"Our pet-friendly status makes Moonee Beach a great place for the whole family, especially for four legged members."