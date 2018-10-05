Home guide to understanding

Desma Mitchell with her carers guide to Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.

IT'S no secret chronic conditions and diseases are hard to deal with for sufferers, friends, families and carers.

After caring for her mum as she suffered Parkinson's disease and dementia for six years and recently losing her, Coffs Harbour local Desma Mitchell has put together a guide for carers to help get them through the tough times. It is something she wishes she had during her mother's illnesses.

The book, Living at Home with Dementia and Parkinson's Disease, helps with advice and support including how to cope day to day, set daily routines and plans for safety in the home.

"Caring for a person with chronic conditions is challenging and yet can be one of the most rewarding roles you can undertake,” Desma said.

"At the end of the day it's about respect, something every person is entitled to receive.”

In between caring for her mum, Desma put together the 294-page book written from a carer's perspective and based on her own experience.

Desma will officially launch her book at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday, October 24 from 10am-noon.

RSVP by emailing contact@dementiacareathome.com.au.